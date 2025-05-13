Claudia Winkleman is back in the glorious Scottish Highlands as host and has opened the castle doors to an all-star cast who are all ready to play the ultimate game of back-stabbing, deceit and betrayal.

Joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors are comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, actor Celia Imrie, singer Charlotte Church and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Historian David Olusoga, former England rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and broadcaster Kate Garraway will also be partaking in the exciting new series.

Rounding out the cast is comedian Lucy Beaumont, actor Mark Bonnar, comedian Nick Mohammed, content creator Niko Omilana, singer Paloma Faith, actor Ruth Codd, actor Stephen Fry, EastEnders star Tameka Empson and Olympian Tom Daley.

Coming to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn, the celebrities will all be playing for a £100,000 cash prize for a charity of their choice.

Winkleman said of the series: "We're incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I'd love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

Since The Traitors debuted on BBC One and iPlayer in 2022, the show has gained a 100 per cent faithful audience and has seen phenomenal growth across its three seasons, with the latest averaging at 10.3 million viewers across 12 episodes, with the launch episode reaching 10.9 million.

These figures have made it the biggest unscripted series in the market since ITV's I'm a Celebrity in 2022 and the biggest unscripted series for 16 to 34-year-olds.

And its rewards haven't stopped there, with the series receiving the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual, the NTA for Reality Competition, the RTS award for Entertainment and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Entertainment Programme.

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

