Claudia Winkleman is one of the busiest people in show business – whether it's The Traitors, The Piano or Strictly Come Dancing keeping her busy, she has proven to be a mainstay on British television, and it's no surprise really.

While already a household name across her tenure on Strictly, Winkleman has truly won over the hearts of the nation as host of The Traitors and its celebrity iteration, with the latter's debut becoming the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022.

For many, it may not have been a surprise when Winkleman announced she was hanging up her sparkles and leaving Strictly at the end of the year, with reports of a celebrity talk show and the world of The Traitors busying her schedule by the minute.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Public relations agent Mark Borkowski exclusively told RadioTimes.com that through the sheer enormity of people tuning in to watch The Traitors, with consolidated figures suggesting that one in four British adults have been watching the celebrity series, it has "doubled down on her importance".

"That's why Claudia has left because she's helming lots of statistics," he explained. "I read one in four people are watching it across the country. So it's doubled down on her importance, and why does she want to be shackled to a 20-year-old format where [now] she can capitalise on the hot format at the moment and actually go into other things?"

Amidst rumours that the presenter is poised to land her own chat show on the BBC from the production company behind The Graham Norton Show, Winkleman would undoubtedly be elevated into mega-star status.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the BBC was aiming for a "glitzy super high-end" show, noting it was "the perfect job" for Winkleman.

Though a final decision is yet to be made, she is no stranger to a chat show, having recently filled in for Graham Norton on his series.

Claudia Winkleman hosting The Graham Norton Show. BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

So, could this be the next move for the star?

"All of us – publicists or agents or social media managers – they are creating content in the now, and one of the biggest pieces that is going to generate a conversation is speculation," Borkowski said. "What they do next.

"That speculation is no different from a politician testing out public opinion on a radical policy. It's no different. It's 'let's land this and see what people do'. So that's a message, not just to the public, but it's also a message to the TV bosses to see the reaction, and of course, now the down page, comments and social media reaction."

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday 5th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

