Tonight's episode (25th May) saw the seven amateur pianists battle backstage nerves before performing in front of a sold-out auditorium at the Glasshouse in Gateshead.

After an emotional series of performances, Mika and Jon chose Diana to be awarded the performance of the night.

Diana was lost for words as she received the award and applause from the auditorium, but went on to thank Mika and Jon for "everything".

Diana performing at the Glasshouse in Gateshead. Channel 4 / Nic Serpell-Rand

The 87-year-old said: "Thank you all so much for your wonderful reception of my music. Just unbelievable." Overcome with emotion, Diana was unable to finish her speech but continued to receive a well-deserved applause and cheering from everyone in the room.

But the surprises didn't stop there, as Mika and Jon revealed that each of the seven finalists would be gifted a piano, following on from last season's tradition.

Diana initially blew away Jon and Mika at Newcastle station with her performance of Dreams, which is an original composition.

Catch the moment below.

Read more:

Claudia Winkleman and Mika previously caught up with RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of season 3, as they gushed over previous winners of the show.

"[We're] joyfully proud," Mika said. "It's not like, 'Oh look its sold 10 million albums'. It's not that. It's like, 'Look, their life is cool'. It's a great thing to have happen in your life."

The Piano is available to watch on catch-up on Channel4.com.

Add The Piano to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.