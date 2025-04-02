Episodes take place at major UK railway stations, where contestants perform to the general public – and the judges – using the piano provided on the concourse.

This year, one of the expert pianists overseeing the contest is Grammy, Oscar and BAFTA winner Jon Batiste, whose work includes the soundtrack to acclaimed Pixar film Soul.

You can get a glimpse at the upcoming episodes in the trailer below, ahead of the season 3 premiere episode broadcasting on Sunday 13th April 2025 at 9pm on Channel 4.

On joining the show, Batiste said: "I am so happy to be a mentor on The Piano and to witness the pianists for the new series express themselves on the instrument I've dedicated my life to.

"This show will bring together my unique history of performing in both train stations and concert halls. No matter where, I always have believed that music at its best creates community and brings folks together in divided times.

"It will be a massive joy to do just that all around the UK train stations with the piano and new talent. In collaboration with Mika, an incredible songwriter and musician and Claudia with her own inimitable style, I can't wait for all the thrilling musical experiences ahead."

Outgoing judge Lang Lang commented: "Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK.

"Due to international concert commitments, I will be stepping down for series 3 but am delighted to be passing the baton to my dear friend Jon Batiste, who I know will be fantastic in the role. I am going to miss Mika and Claudia terribly."

The Piano returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday 13th April 2025.

