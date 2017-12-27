The tweet features a self-deprecating, pitched-up audio clip of a new contestant.

"Will I be using my womanly charms to get what I want? God I don't think I've got any charms," the contestant says. "I've got the opposite of charm, whatever that is. Anti-charisma?"

Any guesses who that could be? Check the teaser out below below.

Fans on Twitter have suggested it could be Charlotte Dawson (daughter of comedy legend Les Dawson) or reality TV star Paisley Billings - though Big Brother has yet to confirm or deny these suggestions.

The new contestant will join up journalist Rachel Johnson (Boris's sister), whose foray into reality television follows that of her father Stanley, who appeared in the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Earlier this month it was announced that the new series would launch as an all-female edition of the show to 'mark the centenary of women's suffrage'.

Channel 5 revealed that the female celebs will be left to their own devices for the opening stages of the series before men are introduced later on.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Tuesday 2nd January 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5