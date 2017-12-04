"In January 2018, as the nation marks 100 years since women won the right to vote for the very first time, Celebrity Big Brother launches this series with an all-female cast of celebrity housemates in a salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage on Channel 5," a statement from the broadcaster explained.

"Celebrity Big Brother will initially explore how the all-female housemates interact, from politicians to performing artists, as they enter the house first," it continued.

"As the male counterparts enter the house, the housemates will take part in a series of entertaining tasks and hidden experiments which will test their - and our - assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st century."

Emma Willis is set to return to host the show, while Rylan Clark-Neal will also reprise his role as presenter of Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

The previous series of Celebrity Big Brother ended in August, with Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding crowned as winner after enduring a tumultuous few weeks in the house.