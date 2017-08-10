Tensions have risen surprisingly quickly on this year's show, and there are clear signs that not everyone is cut out for the Big Brother life. The argument kicked off after Sarah had accused Lucy and Jordan Davies of excluding other members of the group. Feeling he was not being heard, Jordan stormed off, leaving the two to trade cutting, expletive-ridden insults. Watch the exchange below.

During the altercation, Barry from EastEnders (Shaun WIliamson) can be seen quietly reflecting on the choices he has made in life that led him to this place.

If you listen carefully, you can hear Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence ringing through his head.

During her post-fight analysis in the diary room, Sarah went on to suggest that her housemates felt "threatened" by her fanbase.

"They just feel because I have a fanbase they feel threatened and that's the story of my life – and they have no reason to be threatened," she said. Oh boy.

