If they are caught by the adventurer and survival expert, the celebrities will face elimination - with only one able to be crowned the winner.

But who is taking part? Read on to find out more about the celebrities taking part in Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Celebrity Bear Hunt line-up

Big Zuu

Boris Becker

Danny Cipriani

Joe Thomas

Kola Bokinni

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Leomie Anderson

Lottie Moss

Mel B

Shirley Ballas

Steph McGovern

Una Healy

Big Zuu

Big Zuu. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Rapper and TV personality

Instagram: @itsbigzuu

Big Zuu is a rapper and TV personality, often dabbling in cooking programmes, having fronted Big Zuu's Big Eats and Big Zuu's 12 Dishes in 12 Hours on U&Dave and ITV respectively.

More recently, the rapper fronted Big Zuu Goes to Mecca on BBC Two which saw him make a pilgrimage "on a personal spiritual journey to try and understand more about his faith and what it means to be 'a good Muslim'."

Boris Becker

Boris Becker. Netflix

Age: 57

Job: Former tennis player

Instagram: @borisbeckerofficial

Boris Becker is a former world number one tennis player and was the youngest ever winner of the men's singles Wimbledon Championships. He went on to win the accolade three times over in his career, as well as two Australian Open titles and one US Open title.

However in April 2022, Becker was sent to prison for hiding £2.5 million in assets and loans that he was required to disclosed. He was found guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt under the Insolvency Act.. He was released in December 2022.

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani. Netflix

Age: 37

Job: Former rugby union player

Instagram: @dannycipriani87

Danny Cipriani is a retired professional rugby union player, having played for Wasps, Melbourne Rebels and Sale Sharks.

The former rugby star appeared on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2023, where he performed alongside pro Jowita Przystał.

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas. Netflix

Age: 41

Job: Actor

Instagram: @itsjoethomas

Joe Thomas is an actor who many will know from his role in The Inbetweeners as Simon Cooper. Since then, Joe has appeared in Fresh Meat, White Gold and Taskmaster.

Kola Bokinni

Kola Bokinni. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Actor

Instagram: @kolabokinni

Kola Bokinni is an actor who is best known for his role as Isaac McAdoo in Ted Lasso. He has also appeared in Top Boy and more recently took part in Celebrity Race Across the World.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Netflix

Age: 59

Job: Interior designer

Instagram: @llewelynbowen

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is an interior designer and TV personality who is best known for his work on Changing Rooms, House of the Year and in recent years, Outrageous Homes.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Model

Instagram: @leomieanderson

Leomie Anderson is a fashion model who has walked in four consecutive Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

In 2023, Leomie became the host of BBC Three's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and was also a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK the year prior.

Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss. Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Model

Instagram: @lottiemossxo

The younger sister of Kate Moss, Lottie is a model who has appeared in Teen Vogue, Dazed and Vogue. Prior to taking part in Celebrity Bear Hunt, Lottie appeared on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Mel B

Mel B. Netflix

Age: 49

Job: Singer

Instagram: @officialmelb

Mel B is a singer, who is best known for being part of the Spice Girls and was dubbed Scary Spice during the band's tenure.

Since her singing career took off, Mel B has served as a judge on America's Got Talent, The Voice Kids Australia and Lip Sync Battle UK to name a few.

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas. Netflix

Age: 64

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @shirleyballas

Shirley Ballas is a dancer and TV personality, who in the dancing community is known as the Queen of Latin.

She currently serves as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, a title she has held since 2017. Beyond her Strictly work, Ballas has appeared on The Masked Singer UK, Taskmaster and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern. Netflix

Age: 42

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @stephlunch

Steph McGovern is a journalist and TV presenter, who viewers may recognise as the host of Steph's Packed Lunch. She previously worked as a business presenter on BBC Breakfast.

Una Healy

Una Healy. Netflix

Age: 43

Job: Singer

Instagram: @unahealy

Una Healy is a former member of The Saturdays and since her band days has launched a solo career, releasing singles up until 2023.

Healy has also appeared on The Voice of Ireland and The Heart of Saturday Night.

