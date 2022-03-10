Akeem Bundu-Kamara just missed out on The Apprentice final five this week, as Lord Alan Sugar revealed there'd be a double elimination on this week's show.

Asked whether he thought it was "justified", he told press including RadioTimes.com: "Obviously, I am going to say no! I feel like my business, and the way I approach business, is very different to others and is why I would have been a perfect business partner for Lord Sugar.

"But, at the end of the day, he made the decision not to invest in me and my business and that’s his prerogative. I would rather have a strong yes off somebody who wants it, rather than a half-hearted yes."

Aaron Willis was first to be fired this week, after his baby food recipe didn't hit the spot.

Usually on the BBC One series, we see five contestants go through to the interview stage, which takes place during the semi-finals.

However, this year, Lord Sugar decided he'd only be taking through four of The Apprentice 2022 candidates, which meant one more person would be going home.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was then decided that Akeem was the second weakest in this week's challenge, and would therefore be leaving the completion.

Advertisement

He continued: "[I'm] feeling extremely gutted, as you can imagine! To technically make the final five, but not to make it to the interview stage, well, it’s unfortunate but I feel like I've done well. Two wins as PM, so I’ve definitely got things to be proud of and now it’s all about advancing with my business."

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.