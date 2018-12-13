Lord Sugar picked his two Apprentice finalists but viewers aren't convinced by either
Some Apprentice fans aren't happy with Sugar's choice, calling his pick of finalists "pure shambles"
This year's Apprentice will see an all-female final, after would-be swimwear magnate Sian and nutty-about-nut-milk Camilla beat out the remaining competition for a chance to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
That meant saying a fond farewell to fan-favourite Daniel, Sabrina, and loud-mouthed Khadija, following the dreaded interview stage.
But not all Apprentice fans were happy with Sugar's choice, calling his pick of finalists "pure shambles".
"How on earth has Camilla and Sian made it to the final of The Apprentice," one fan asked on Twitter.
"I have religiously watched The Apprentice for the last 10 years. I won’t be watching again after this years absolute pure shambles. Camilla and Sian in the final?," Amy Smith wrote.
"Camilla is easily the worst Apprentice candidate to make to a final in the history of the show," one viewer added.
Another fan criticised the two finalists' business plans, tweeting: "I really like Camilla's nut milk idea but I see too many flaws and I don't like Sian's bathing suit idea."
However, there were some who took to social media to praise Sugar's choice, adding that Sian and Camilla's business propositions are both "great ideas".
"Think camilla has a good business idea. Sian seems a clever and calm under pressure women. Looking forward to the final," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Looks like it's all to play for in the final!
The Apprentice airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1