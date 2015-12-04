“He went to the doctor and his beautiful face was swelling in a rather alarming way. But I have heard he'll be fine. Get well soon, Gleb!" Anita told Zoe Ball.

Indeed, sources at the show tell RadioTimes.com he’s “all better now” and that there’s nothing to “stress about” ahead of Musical Week, which will see the duo dance an Argentine Tango to Chicago’s He Had It Coming.

I’m told Anita and Gleb will get the chance to make up the time they lost in training, with the dance couples at this quarter final stage of the competition said to be getting in as many rehearsals as they can. That Glitterball trophy is almost in their grasp, after all.

Had Gleb been unavailable, another pro dancer would have been able to step in, with plenty of dancers on hand and able to pick up the choreography at short notice. This week everyone’s got additional dancers involved in their routines too, so plenty know Gleb’s choreography.

See the full list of Musical Week song and dance choices here and make sure you tune in to Sunday's results show which will see the cast of The Lion King stage show perform.

