Each couple is dancing just one dance this Saturday and their performance has been inspired by a musical. Leaderboard topper Helen George will be performing a passionate Paso to a Les Miserables classic, and hoping that at the End of The Day she remains on top.

Jay McGuiness is set to perform a raunchy Rumba from musical Once, while Georgia is channelling Disney princess Belle from Beauty & The Beast.

And Katie and Anton will Foxtrotting to a tune from Cabaret. It's fair to say Anton will be keeping his fingers firmly crossed for success. Maybe This Time he'll make it to the final, eh?

Here's the full list:

Anita and Gleb will dance the Argentine Tango to Cell Block Tango from Chicago.

Georgia and Giovanni will Foxtrot to Beauty & The Beast from the show of the same name.

Helen and Aljaz perform the Paso Doble to At The End Of The Day from Les Miserables.

Jay and Aliona are going to Rumba to Falling Slowly from Once.

Katie and Anton are dancing the Foxtrot to Maybe This Time from Cabaret.

Kellie and Kevin are performing the Viennese Waltz to Oom Pah Pah from Oliver.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1