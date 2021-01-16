Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Who is Viking? Who is Blob? Who is Grandfather Clock? Are just some of the questions The Masked Singer has got us asking ever since it returned on Boxing Day.

Series two has got us well and truly scratching our heads over this year’s The Masked Singer contestants.

So far, we’ve already seen three celebs unmasked – Sophie Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be Alien, Mel B was unmasked and most recently Martine McCutcheon was unveiled as the show’s Seahorse.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Martine McCutcheon then predicted who will win The Masked Singer as she reveals who she thinks is behind the mask.

Nine contestants now remain in the competition, and it’s proving to be pretty tough for Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and new judge Mo Gilligan to suss out their identities.

Just this week, Kym Marsh shut down claims she’s the show’s Harlequin, writing in her OK! Magazine column: “People keep asking me, but I’m not Harlequin on The Masked Singer! I haven’t watched the show. I don’t really have time to watch telly and when I do watch it, it tends to be on catch-up. I keep saying it’s not me and everyone says, ‘That’s what someone who is on the show would say.’ But it really isn’t!”

This year the competition has become bigger and better, with a variety of guesses. Former footballer Chris Kamara recently commented on claims he could be the show’s Grandfather Clock, Lorraine Kelly quizzed Ben Shepherd about whether he could Badger and fans are convinced Lenny Henry is Blob.

So, just who exactly is that behind the mask?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s contestants, including all the latest clues and guesses.

Who is Sausage?

ITV

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Week Three- And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls

Clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

“Regular” and “no-nonsense” Sausage who “loves the simple life”.

Potentially linked to Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“Hair colour certified is by law.”

Someone told her she looks like a pop star and sounds like a pop star.

She owes her career to a horse.

Guesses:

Kirsty Allsop

AJ Odudu

Stacey Dooley

Sheridan Smith

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Who is Dragon?

ITV

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Songs:

Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Week Three – Reach by S Club 7

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ+ ally

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

They say they can “perform in a way they would never be able to normally”.

Spotted in a “Dragon’s Den”.

They can’t decide if they’re “brave or silly” and it was a dare that started their career.

Spotted near a one hour timer while talking about meeting a partner.

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My name is my biggest clue.”

“I once had an embarrassing incident with a famous shoe.”

“I know my own IQ backwards.”

Guesses:

Lily Savage

Miranda Hart

Katherine Ryan

Elijah Wood

Rebel Wilson

Sara Blakely

Amy Schumer

Courtney Act

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Who is Viking?

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – could the person behind the mask be taking this battle a little too seriously…

Songs:

Week Two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Clues:

Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”

Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”

He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?

Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock

He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”.

Guesses:

Bear Grylls

Ledley King

Ricky Wilson

Taron Egerton

Morten Harket

James Blunt

Who is Blob?

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs –

Week Two – Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Clues:

Wears glasses

Possibly a teacher

As a kid he wanted to be batman

Blob says: “I have recorded a demo for Simon Cowell.”

Guesses:

Richard Osman

Greg Davies

Romesh Ranganathan

Andi Peters

Harry Hill

Lenny Henry

Who is Harlequin?

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Fans believe they’ve worked out who is behind the mask. Following her debut performance, viewers speculated Harlequin could be former Corrie star Kym Marsh.

However, the 44-year-old actress insists she isn’t the culprit.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Everyone asking if I am on masked singer. No sorry. Guess again guys xx”

Songs:

Week Two – Diamonds by Rihanna

Week Four – Smile by Nat King Cole

Clues:

A bit of a “joker”

Someone who is often in the tabloids

Harlequin felt nervous to sing on stage

Possible royal connection

Harlequin says: “I once played a male lead in a musical.”

The panel’s guesses were “absolute comedy” according to Harlequin.

“You’ve got to be quick to catch this Harlequin.”

Harlequin is “fascinated by stories and loves to read” – “She especially liked to be scared and enjoyed tales of horror and gore.”

She “also liked to tell stories of her own”, with her words spreading around the world. “Her stories became legend, and even joined another famous story.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My bodyguard received a lot of attention.”

“I get up before the sun for work.”

“I once turned down a prince.”

Guesses:

Sheila Ferguson

Naga Munchetty

Sarah Ferguson

Emeli Sandé

Alexandra Burke

Macy Gray

Des’ree

Beverley Knight

Scarlett Moffatt

Tracy Chapman

Justin Timberlake

Kym Marsh

Who is Swan?

ITV

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

In Week Three, Swan was revealed as Martine McCutcheon.

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Week Three – I Am What I Am by Gloria Gayner

Clues:

They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.

They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.

They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.

Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Lots of references to theatre: “I lost out to Dragon but it was only the opening act.”

She said she is “noble” and “regal”.

“Served not one but two prime ministers” – said while in a pub.

Swan has “rubbed shoulders with famous people”.

“Two lies and one truth” clues

“I used to be part of a girl band.”

“I’m not as grand as my name suggests.”

“I might be a Swan but I’m also something of a Catwoman.”

Guesses:

Gwen Stefani

Claire Danes

Lily James

Idina Menzel

Michelle Visage

Kimberly Wyatt

Ashley Roberts

Darcey Bussell

Nicole Scherzinger

Who is Bush Baby?

ITV

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Songs:

Week Two – Delilah by Tom Jones

Week Four – A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley

Clues:

Australian accent

Bush Baby is “cheeky” – possible comedian

A potato fell out of the hat in his VT when he was performing a trick – possible chef or magician

This isn’t his first competition and he’s been training

Bush Baby says: “A lot of my wardrobe has been seen on screen.”

In week 2’s VT, Bush Baby said: “I used my magic skills to trick the panel, but now the real fun begins as I whip up a special dish of confusion and misdirection with a big dollop of cuteness on the side.”

“In my last performance, the panel might not have said ‘Thank you for the music’ but they definitely had a great time.”

Bush Baby was also seen wielding a sword and juggling with pineapples in their second VT.

“Am I a trickster? That’s the name of the game.”

“The winner takes it all.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I’m associated with activities in the night sky.”

“I know the recipe to success.”

“They say ‘Never work with children or animals’, but I’ve done both.”

Guesses:

Rick Stein

Mary Berry

John Thomson

Josh Widdicombe

Daniel Day-Lewis

Peter Andre

Dynamo

Jamie Oliver

Joe Swash

Matt Lucas

Who is Badger?

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Week Three – I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing by Aerosmith

Clues:

Used to being anonymous.

Not easily recognised on the street.

Possible motorbike enthusiast.

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Badger said the judges will have to get up early to see who he is.

He was “shy” when younger and kept his talent hidden.

Once he showed what he can do, his talent “blossomed”.

An Australian cork hat was seen in his workshop.

“Two lies and one truth” clues

“I’m good at dodging furniture.”

“When working, I’m often found in green.”

“Strictly speaking, dancing is something I’m known for.”

Guesses:

Will Young

Brian Cox

Alan Titchmarsh

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Ne-Yo

Who is Robin?

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Week Three – Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

He said: “I felt like I was in a world of my own.”

Sport has always been a huge part of Robin’s life – he was spotted with a football and failed IQ test.

He always knew he’d be a footballer and “represented his country”.

“Feather in my cap” – possible England player?

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My real name is out of this world.”

“This robin’s habitat is more tropical than you think.”

“I started performing by doing impressions.”

Guesses:

Olly Murs

Nicky Byrne

Michael Owen

Robin Van Persie

Marcus Rashford

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Ne-Yo

Who is Grandfather Clock?

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Songs:

Week Two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets

Week four – You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra

Clues:

Three lions appeared in Grandfather Clock’s VT

During his career, he looked after a large estate

Football boots and pair of boots with spurs on them

Young at heart

Competitive

No stranger to performing

Grandfather Clock says: “I’ve never been an academic but I have been called a genius.”

Grandfather Clock wants to “save my real identity for as long as possible”

“My skills are something that are often commentated on.”

“I have definitely seen the Hand of God with my own two eyes.” – a reference to Diego Maradona

Grandfather Clock said he was “somewhat of a believer” and was seen playing football in his second VT, as well as holding a postcard from Bulgaria

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I’ve never worked in a bank but I’m still great at saving.”

“A Prime Minister once compared our jobs.”

“People always give me stuff they don’t like.”

Guesses:

Lee Dixon

Gary Lineker

Ian Wright

Peter Shilton

David Seaman

Des Lynam

Bradley Walsh

Frank Skinner

Les Ferdinand

David James

Chris Kamara

Who is Seahorse?

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Seahorse? Seahorse was revealed in Week Two as Spice Girls star Mel B, after new judge Mo made a perfect first guess.

Songs:

Week Two – Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Clues:

Some sort of TV presenter

Has a Northern accent

Possibly someone who performed in the 90s

Seahorse says: “I once stole toilet roll from a total legend’s house.”

Guesses:

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Trisha Goddard

Debbie McGee

Mel B

Who is Alien?

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Who is Alien? Alien was revealed in Week One as ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Songs:

Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Clues:

A wedding dress.

The VT took place in a crime scene.

They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.

Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”

Guesses:

Gillian Anderson

Sophie Dahl

Lily Allen

Hannah Cooper

