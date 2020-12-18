When is Gogglebox back on? 2021 release date and cast revealed

Series 16 of Channel 4’s beloved reality series Gogglebox came to an end last week, with the show airing highlights episodes in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Narrated by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, Gogglebox has been on our screens since 2013 and over the years, it’s become hugely popular – who knew that watching other people watch TV would be such a hit?

If you’re wondering when we’ll next be seeing the likes of Jenny and Lee, Ellie and Izzi and the Siddiquis, here’s everything we know so far about the next series of Gogglebox, set to air in 2021.

When is Gogglebox back on TV?

While the 16th series of Gogglebox came to an end last week, regular cast members Lee and Jenny have provided an update as to when we’ll next see them again.

In a recorded Christmas message to fans on Twitter, Lee said: “We’ll be back in February!”

We don’t have an exact date yet, but at least we won’t have to wait too long until Gogglebox is back in February 2021!

A quick message just to say thank you Goggleboxers #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/xptCFqfQ66 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) December 15, 2020

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families or groups of friends across the UK watch and commentate on the various shows seen on TV that week.

The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Gogglebox cast

While the line-up for the upcoming series has not yet been officially announced but a few cast members from previous seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox sofa.

Lee and Jenny have confirmed that they’ll be back in February, but we’re still waiting for announcement from other cast members – so stay tuned!

Advertisement

Gogglebox series 16 is available to stream on All4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.