When is Gogglebox back on? 2021 release date and cast revealed

Everything you need to know about the much-loved Channel 4 show as it returns for a 17th series - oh, that's a lot of TV watching!

Gogglebox 2020

Series 16 of Channel 4’s beloved reality series Gogglebox came to an end last week, with the show airing highlights episodes in the run up to Christmas.

Narrated by The Royle Family’s Craig Cash, Gogglebox has been on our screens since 2013 and over the years, it’s become hugely popular – who knew that watching other people watch TV would be such a hit?

If you’re wondering when we’ll next be seeing the likes of Jenny and Lee, Ellie and Izzi and the Siddiquis, here’s everything we know so far about the next series of Gogglebox, set to air in 2021.

When is Gogglebox back on TV?

While the 16th series of Gogglebox came to an end last week, regular cast members Lee and Jenny have provided an update as to when we’ll next see them again.

In a recorded Christmas message to fans on Twitter, Lee said: “We’ll be back in February!”

We don’t have an exact date yet, but at least we won’t have to wait too long until Gogglebox is back in February 2021!

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families or groups of friends across the UK watch and commentate on the various shows seen on TV that week.

The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.

Gogglebox cast

While the line-up for the upcoming series has not yet been officially announced but a few cast members from previous seasons have hinted their return to the Gogglebox sofa.

Lee and Jenny have confirmed that they’ll be back in February, but we’re still waiting for announcement from other cast members – so stay tuned!

Gogglebox series 16 is available to stream on All4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

All about Gogglebox

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
