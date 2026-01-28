The Radio Times Covers Party 2026 took place on Tuesday 27th January, and it saw a host of big names from the world of entertainment out in force.

Ad

Among those in attendance were the cast of The Traitors, plus stars of Call the Midwife, Strictly Come Dancing and many more.

Other TV favourites at the party included David Mitchell, Lee Mack, Alex Horne, Mark Gatiss and Dame Mary Berry.

While at the party, the stars not only shared some reflections on previous projects and hints towards the future, but they also left with a luxury Goodie Bag, made up of contents provided by generous suppliers.

You can find the full list of suppliers below.

With thanks to:

While at the party, The Traitors winner Stephen revealed why he ultimately didn’t double cross Rachel at the firepit – and Vernon Kay spoke about wife Tess Daly's Strictly Come Dancing departure, sharing whether they'll be watching in future.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.