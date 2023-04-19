RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, which sees the contestants getting to stand on the ice flows on the Hudson Bay.

Hit BBC competition series Race Across the World continues tonight, with the teams in Canada reaching the halfway point in their journey.

As some make snow angels and throw snowballs, other simply take in the "magical", "beautiful" surroundings and reflect on the incredible experience.

At the end of the clip, a halo rainbow appears in the sky above them, with the teams stopping to appreciate "mother nature at her best". You can watch the full, spectacular clip right here, now.

The official synopsis for tonight's episode reads: "It’s the halfway point in the race across Canada. As the teams take to the ice flows of Hudson Bay, they cross from the province of Manitoba to the territory of Nunavut, an area the size of western Europe, inhabited by the Inuit.

"The ice is a hunting ground for seals and the polar bears who like to feed on them. It is also a favourite summer holiday spot for beluga whales.

"The next leg will take them from the edge of the Arctic to the shore of the Great Lakes – the fifth checkpoint over 3,000 kilometres away on Manitoulin Island. Situated in Lake Huron, it is the largest freshwater island on the planet, vast enough to contain over 100 inland lakes itself.

"The race is on, but the pairs only have one way out of Churchill – a noisy overnight train south. Then, it’s another sleepless night in two buses from hell as they join the road network towards the checkpoint."

It concludes: "This single, gruelling stretch of highway – taking them into Ontario and skirting the Great Lakes – has limited transport options, and the teams will need ingenuity as well as stamina to gain the advantage in what could be the tightest leg so far. It’s the final push to reach that all important checkpoint to be one step closer to the finish line and the £20,000 cash prize."

It was announced earlier this year that the long-awaited celebrity version of Race Across the World will air later in 2023, with BBC commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz saying: "Well, we filmed it at the end of last year and it's in the edit. It's looking incredible.

"It's probably more of a traditional race in terms of number of countries that they're going to travel through. It will be out later this year."

Race Across the World season 3 continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 19th April at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

