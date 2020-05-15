As Netflix says, the gang will head to “the birthplace of the [United States], to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

As previously announced, a sixth season of the series has already been confirmed, with makeovers set to commence in Texas.

Since first airing in 2018, Queer Eye has travelled to Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Tokyo among other places. In each episode, a team of five lifestyle gurus (the co-called “fab five”) revamp every area of a willing participant's life, from fashion and grooming to diet, culture and design.

The show is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, a makeover show with a similar premise which aired from 2003 to 2007

Queer Eye season five will be available to watch on Netflix from 5th June.