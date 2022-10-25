Hosted by Countdown favourite Carol Vorderman and Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo, the upcoming ceremony will see the likes of Dame Joan Collins, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, David Beckham and Michael Sheen honour the nation's unsung heroes, whose stories of bravery, selflessness and fundraising feats have earned them awards.

The Pride of Britain Awards is back on TV this week for its 24th annual event dedicated to highlighting the brave and extraordinary actions of people across the country.

With KSI performing at the event, here's everything you need to know about the Pride of Britain Awards and how to watch them this week.

What channel is Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

The Pride of Britain Awards will be returning to ITV this year for its 2022 ceremony, which took place at the Grosvenor House in London's Park Lane.

The annual ceremony first took place in 1999 and began airing on ITV from 2000 onwards.

When is Pride of Britain Awards 2022 on TV?

The 2022 Pride of Britain Awards are set to air on ITV on Thursday 27th October at 8pm, honouring the nation's unsung heroes over the course of two hours.

The award ceremony was filmed on Monday 24th October, with the likes of David Beckham, Michael Sheen, Mel B, Sir Mo Farah and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson appearing at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 hosts

Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman Ray Burmiston (C) Mirror Group Newspapers

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo are back to present the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 for their second year as co-hosts.

The awards were previously hosted solely by Vorderman, who is best known for co-presenting Countdown and her appearances on Loose Women, Lorraine, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing.

While Diversity star Banjo had previously featured as the Pride of Britain Awards roving reporter, he began hosting the show alongside Vorderman in 2021.

Pride of Britain 2022 airs on Thursday 27th October at 8pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

