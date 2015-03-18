"Kanye West is an insult to music fans all over the world," reads Lonsdale's petition. "We spend hundreds of pounds to attend glasto, and by doing so, expect a certain level of entertainment.

"Kanye has been very outspoken on his views on music....he should listen to his own advice and pass his headline slot on to someone deserving!

"Lets prevent this musical injustice now!"

More like this

Monday's announcement of West's headline slot was hugely divisive on social media, with some ticket-holders thrilled, and others furious.

It's clear from the comments below the petition that those who dislike Kanye West do so less for his music than for his controversial behaviour. "Arrogant" and "narcissistic" were two of the most common accusations levelled against the rapper.

Supporters reference some of West's infamous moments, including interrupting Taylor Swift's MTV Video Awards acceptance speech In 2009 to shout, "I'm sorry, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

Many of the comments on the Change.org page also referenced his unreliability. After West was two hours late to a Tennessee music festival and fans complained, he took to his blog with a strange sort of apology...

"Call me any name you want ... BUT NEVER SAY I DIDN'T GIVE MY ALL!. WE WERE OBVIOUSLY DEALING WITH F****ING IDIOTS WHO DIDN'T REALLY HAVE THE CAPACITY TO REALLY PUT ON THIS SHOW PROPERLY. THEY TRIED 2 GIVE ME A TIME SLOT WHERE IT WAS STILL LIGHT OUTSIDE ... I HAVE A F****ING LIGHT SHOW DUMB A***, IT'S NOT CALLED GLOW IN THE DARK FOR NO REASON SQUID BRAINS!"

Squid brains?

Lonsdale hopes the petition will get Glastonbury organisers to cancel West and get a rock band instead.

"The Eavis family do great work, but this egotistical, maniacal, disgrace was a clear oversight."

Advertisement

And just to reiterate, other opinions on Kanye West are available...