“I’d be worried if I were him. He’s missing the ‘It’ factor – and I want to see him fly not fail,” the long-standing judge added.

“I feel alright about it,” Andre told RadioTimes.com. “You’ve got to look at it in a different way. Maybe initially when you read things you can easily take things the wrong way. He ends it by saying ‘I want him to fly’. It’s encouragement if anything.

“Like I’ve said to everyone, all I’m learning now, I’m going to apply to my tour next year,” Andre continued. “This is such an excellent experience for me. So wherever I come in the competition, there’s no shame. But, watch this space. There’s still more to come.”

Andre's professional partner Janette Manrara is unfazed by the comments, saying they're actually helpful. “Craig, I think he did it more than anything to give Peter encouragement. A push to say, ‘Come on Pete you can do it.’”

And the Mysterious Girl singer is keeping an eye on the positives coming from the judging panel too, his combined scores yet to drop below 28.

“So far, none of the judges – including Craig – have given me under a seven yet, which is still excellent. It means there’s room to fall, yes, but there’s also room to grow. And I love the fact that I’m in this place. Even on my first dance, which I thought was my best, was not my highest score. My highest score was the Tango. So, even though we’re going up and down, we’re still in that area.”

Andre's not noticed any ill feeling backstage with the long-standing judge, either.

“Every time I see [Craig], it’s hugs all around. I know he genuinely likes me as a person. I didn’t take it as a criticism.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1