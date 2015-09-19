"Passion is his weapon," adds his pro Janette Manrara.

Andre is already the bookie's favourite, but he's not feeling especially competitive when it comes to the other celebs.

"There's a saying I heard which I absolutely love: 'I don't want to dance better than anyone else I want to dance better than myself'," says Andre.

"It's such a good line because what would disappoint me the most is if I've done a week and I didn't do it as good as last week. I want to be better each week!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

