Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Peter Andre and Janette Manrara
"Passion is his weapon," says Andre's professional dancing partner Janette
Peter Andre is used to a busy schedule, but for the next few month's Strictly Come Dancing is going to be filling every day of his diary.
"The only other priority I'm really going to focus on is the family," he tell us, when we sneak backstage at Strictly HQ.
"Passion is his weapon," adds his pro Janette Manrara.
Andre is already the bookie's favourite, but he's not feeling especially competitive when it comes to the other celebs.
"There's a saying I heard which I absolutely love: 'I don't want to dance better than anyone else I want to dance better than myself'," says Andre.
"It's such a good line because what would disappoint me the most is if I've done a week and I didn't do it as good as last week. I want to be better each week!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September