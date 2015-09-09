Behind the scenes as Strictly couples rehearse together for the first time
Team names, tired feet and, er, cat noises… it's all going on backstage as this year's brand new couples start learning their first dance routines
Grab the blister plasters, Strictly Come Dancing couples' training has begun.
Oh yes, now that they've got to know who their professional partners are, it's time for the celebs to get down to business and start learning the fancy footwork. After all, it's just a few weeks until they'll be out on that ballroom floor performing to millions...
Luckily for us, in between all of the dancing, the celebs and pros alike are hotfooting it to Twitter to share the experience, giving us a peek at the action...
There was certainly no hanging about when it came to team names.
Presenter Anita Rani and new pro Gleb Savchenko are rather fittingly team 'GLITA' (Strictly is nothing without a bit of sparkle):
And she's not afraid to punish mistakes, apparently:
Although, Mr Vine has another matter on his hands: finding out exactly who leaked this picture of him dancing...
For pop star Peter Andre and Janette Manrara one wow simply isn't enough:
Broadcaster Katie Derham is having fun... as long as she can have a bit of a lie down afterwards.
Team GG sound like they're storming ahead with one routine already done:
Well, after she gets over the first hurdle: being able to look at her dishy dance partner...
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Friday 25th September