Luckily for us, in between all of the dancing, the celebs and pros alike are hotfooting it to Twitter to share the experience, giving us a peek at the action...

There was certainly no hanging about when it came to team names.

Presenter Anita Rani and new pro Gleb Savchenko are rather fittingly team 'GLITA' (Strictly is nothing without a bit of sparkle):

More like this

And she's not afraid to punish mistakes, apparently:

Although, Mr Vine has another matter on his hands: finding out exactly who leaked this picture of him dancing...

For pop star Peter Andre and Janette Manrara one wow simply isn't enough:

Broadcaster Katie Derham is having fun... as long as she can have a bit of a lie down afterwards.

Team GG sound like they're storming ahead with one routine already done:

Well, after she gets over the first hurdle: being able to look at her dishy dance partner...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Friday 25th September

Former Strictly star Robin Windsor and more will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.