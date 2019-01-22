Both singers are set to face-off in the competition’s final after Potts recently won his semi-final with a performance of Caruso. Boyle was previously fast-tracked to the contest’s finale after she received a golden buzzer from judge Mel B.

The two Britain’s Got Talent stars won’t be alone. America’s Got Talent singer Angelica Hale, AGT comedian Preacher Lawson, French extreme knife throwers Deadly Games and Spanish opera singer Cristina Ramos have also secured their places in the final. They’re set to be joined by another six acts.

Unfortunately, fellow British acts Courtney Hadwin and Ashleigh Butler, who won Britain’s Got Talent with her dog Pudsey back in 2012, have already been eliminated from the competition.

2014 Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Canadian magician Darcy Oake, and Roller Skating Duo Billy and Emily England who made it to the semi-finals of the 2009 competition, have also been knocked out.

In coming episodes we can expect to see 2013 Britain’s Got Talent winners – shadow dance group Attraction –perform once more, as well as 2017 winner, piano player Tokio Myers, child magician Issy Simpson and our latest champion, comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Advertisement

New episodes of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is available to watch on Wednesdays on Netflix in the UK