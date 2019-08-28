Paul Chuckle “thrilled” as Chucklevision voted greatest CBBC series of all time
The slapstick capers of Chuckle Brothers Paul and Barry top RadioTimes.com poll of over 3,000 people
Justice has been served for Chucklevision after the slapstick comedy topped a RadioTimes.com poll of the greatest CBBC series of all time.
Over 3,000 people voted globally for Chuckle Brothers Paul and Barry Elliott’s hit show, days after CBBC branded it “Mid-Tier” in a ranking of its own kid’s shows on Twitter.
Stars including Radio host Greg James and news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy voiced their outrage, as well as Paul, who is now “thrilled” to have beaten 99 other series to take the number one spot.
He told RadioTimes.com: “I am thrilled that an injustice has been corrected and I would like to thank everyone over all platforms of social media who got involved.
“In the words of me and Barry (changed a little) ‘From Me – To You’. Thank you as you have all helped put ChuckleVision where it belongs, at Number One!”
Chucklevision spanned two decades, 21 series and wrapped just shy of 300 episodes in 2009. The popular show followed Paul and Barry’s capers as they undertook a variety of tasks and jobs, and made famous the iconic catchphrase: “To me, to you”. Barry died, aged 73, in August 2018.
The Story of Tracy Beaker, an adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s novel of the same name starring Dani Harmer, took second place in our poll, with Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood’s wacky weekend morning show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow rounding off the top three.
Top 10:
1. Chucklevision
2. The Story of Tracy Beaker
3. Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
4. Horrible Histories
5. The Sarah Jane Adventures
6. Blue Peter
7. Byker Grove
8. Grange Hill
9. Maid Marian and Her Merry Men
10. The Demon Headmaster