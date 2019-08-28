Justice has been served for Chucklevision after the slapstick comedy topped a RadioTimes.com poll of the greatest CBBC series of all time.

Over 3,000 people voted globally for Chuckle Brothers Paul and Barry Elliott’s hit show, days after CBBC branded it “Mid-Tier” in a ranking of its own kid’s shows on Twitter.

Stars including Radio host Greg James and news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy voiced their outrage, as well as Paul, who is now “thrilled” to have beaten 99 other series to take the number one spot.

Advertisement

He told RadioTimes.com: “I am thrilled that an injustice has been corrected and I would like to thank everyone over all platforms of social media who got involved.

“In the words of me and Barry (changed a little) ‘From Me – To You’. Thank you as you have all helped put ChuckleVision where it belongs, at Number One!”