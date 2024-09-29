From embracing the outdoors in Sweden, surfing and rock-climbing Greek Island of Ikaria and going to a "gentleman's clinic" in Switzerland, the pair end up learning a lot about one another.

So, when can viewers tune into this new series and what exactly is Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping about?

What is Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping?

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. BBC/BBC Studios

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping is a new series from the BBC which sees the former Top Gear presenters embark on a road trip around Europe and unlock secrets and ideas about living life to the fullest.

Across three episodes, the pair aim to crack the code of aging well, on the hunt for secrets from the European nations who do midlife the best.

Speaking of the series, McGuinness explained: "Chris and I head out on a road trip together across Europe (with not much space in our vehicle I should add).

"We are on a mission to explore all the different ways our continental neighbours grow old gracefully.

"We're at a point in our lives where we want to make the most of our years ahead, so we try out as many experiences as we can to learn how some of the oldest and well preserved people on the planet are doing it!"

First up is Sweden, followed by Greece. They conclude their road trip in Switzerland.

As per the synopsis for the series: "Growing old (dis)gracefully? Facing down 50, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are on a quest to crack the code of ageing well, seeking secrets from the Europeans who do it best."

When is Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping on TV?

Viewers can tune into the first episode of Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 29th September at 8pm.

The following episode will air on Sunday 6th October at the same time, with the details of the third episode yet to be announced.

Is Road Tripping a Top Gear spin-off?

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness. BBC/BBC Studios

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping is not a Top Gear spin-off.

While this marks the first on-screen gig between the pair since the news that Top Gear would not be returning "for the foreseeable future" after co-presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in a serious car crash in December 2022 – this series has no attachment to Top Gear.

