Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping air date confirmed after Top Gear shelved
The BBC series is coming to screens this month.
Former Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are set to return to our screens for a car show of their own this month.
It's now been confirmed that their new show, Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping, will be airing on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 29th September at 8pm.
It's the first on-screen venture between the pair since it was confirmed that Top Gear will not be returning "for the foreseeable future" after Harris and McGuinness's co-presenter, Freddie Flintoff, was involved in a serious car crash in December 2022 at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.
While Top Gear fans will surely mourn the loss of the trio on their screens, Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping will see the pair going on a road trip around Europe and unlock some secrets about living life to the fullest.
The new trailer for the series was released just last week and teases some of the light-hearted and joyful chaos to come with the pair as they embark on trips to Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.
As per the synopsis for the series: "Growing old (dis)gracefully? Facing down 50, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are on a quest to crack the code of ageing well, seeking secrets from the Europeans who do it best."
The show is a decided format change away from the world of testing cars and racing in Top Gear and will instead focus on everything from healthy living, food, surfing, sailing and more.
News of the new series was first announced back in May this year.
The return of McGuinness and Harris to our screens comes after Freddie Flintoff also made his TV return in his latest season of Field of Dreams.
The series saw the former cricketeer get candid about the Top Gear crash, saying in the first episode: "I thought I could shake it off, I wanted to shake it off and say, 'Here I am, I'm alright,' but it's not been the case of that, it's a lot harder than I thought.
"As much as I wanted to go out and do things, I've just not been able to."
Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 29th September at 8pm.
