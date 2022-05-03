Oti Mabuse hints at Strictly return after quitting show
The Romeo & Duet presenter may be back on the Strictly dance floor in the near future.
Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were gutted when Oti Mabuse announced she was leaving the show earlier this year, but the professional dancer has since hinted that her Strictly journey may not be over just yet.
The Romeo and Duet host has teased a potential return to the BBC One show and said that she's "not done" with it.
Speaking to WalesOnline, Mabuse said: "Strictly has been everything to me and has given me this amazing platform that I have. No, I’m not done - it still has a place in my heart."
She added that she will "always be a part" of the show and remains close with the cast of professional dancers.
Mabuse, who was a Strictly Come Dancing cast member for seven years, left the show in February, writing on Instagram that it's "never easy to say goodbye" and that she had had "an incredible time".
Since leaving Strictly, Mabuse became the host of ITV's musical dating show Romeo & Duet in addition to her role as a judge on Dancing on Ice.
Mabuse joined Strictly Come Dancing for season 13 in 2015 after being a professional dancer on German show Let's Dance.
During her time on the show, she was paired with seven celebrities, including Emmerdale's Kevin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, who lifted the Strictly Glitterball in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
