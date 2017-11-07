Ore said: "I can't wait to take the stage again, this time for BBC Children in Need! Strictly ignited a real passion for performing and I haven't taken my dancing shoes off since. We want to put on a show and get the audience on their feet."

During his time on Strictly, Ore and professional partner (and RadioTimes.com columnist) Joanne Clifton danced a tribute to Singin' in the Rain, with Gene Kelly's widow Patricia Ward Kelly speaking fondly of the homage.

"I thought it was a beautiful tribute to Gene," she told RadioTimes.com. "He never wanted people to imitate his work. He wanted them to take what he did and create something new. Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton did this with grace and style.

“Gene always said that the point of his Singin’ in the Rain number was to bring joy. Oduba and Clifton achieved this in their own way. It made me smile to know that Gene is still very much present and ‘alive’ in the hearts and minds of very talented young people.”

Meanwhile Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood will also take to the stage with the cast of Annie as he performs as Miss Hannigan, while six Blue Peter hosts from past and present will compete in a Strictly Come Dancing special for Children in Need.

Children in Need airs Friday 17th November on BBC1.