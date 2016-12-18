Ore beat fellow finalists Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac and former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp to the coveted Glitterball Trophy, after all three couples performed three dances each.

"I love you with all my heart, you're the most incredible person. This is the most incredible experience," Ore told his professional partner Joanne, who beat her brother and Redknapp’s partner Kevin Clifton to win.

The night had seen Ore come top of the leaderboard, with an accumulated score of 119. Danny Mac and his professional partner Oti Mabuse, and Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton each scored a total of 116 on the night.

However, as the final was not determined by the judges' scores, Ore had to rely on the public vote alone to become the 14th winner of the show.

