Asked if Netflix was slow off the mark before Channel 4 swooped for the show he said: “Yes, yes!”

In the interview, Sarandos also notes that previous series of Bake Off are “very popular” on Netflix USA, and suggests there’s a “slight” case of double standards in Channel 4’s defence of its acquisition of the BBC baking show.

Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt expressed outrage earlier this year when Netflix swooped for Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama series Black Mirror. “Black Mirror couldn’t be a more Channel 4 show,” Hunt said. “We grew it from a dangerous idea to a brand that resonated globally.”

Sarandos said of her comments: “I think Charlie Brooker would take great exception to the notion that they developed the show. That is the work of Charlie Brooker, who is a brilliant television creator, and the ambitions that he and [executive producer] Annabel Jones had for the new season were… seemingly out of reach or beyond the appetite that Channel 4 had for the show. So they cancelled it. And we picked it up.”

TV is, says Sarandos, “becoming a much more competitive marketplace, which is great for talent and really great for viewers”.

Black Mirror fans are going to get two six-episode series of the show rather than the one or two programmes a year Channel 4 could afford, he says, adding: “They’re all filmed in the UK with British directors, British talent”.

