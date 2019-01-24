While acknowledging various studios in its “With thanks to” section, the credits listed gratitude for “Television Centre, White City or just Television Centre if too long.”

And Twitter was quick to share similar versions of the mess-up…

Despite the error at the show’s end, the night saw huge wins for the likes of Danny Dyer, I'm a Celebrity and Ant and Dec. The Geordie duo picked up their 18th consecutive win for Best Presenter, despite McPartlin being off-screens since March 2018.

Other big winners of the night included This Morning (who won Best Daytime Show), Richard Madden (Best Drama Performance) and Peter Kay's Car Share (Best Comedy). You can see the full list of winners here.