The MTV EMAs 2023 was set to feature epic performances from the likes of K-pop icon Jung Kook, rapper Coi Leray, and David Guetta.

So, why has the event this year been cancelled and when will it take place? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why have the MTV EMAs 2023 been cancelled?

Jung Kook was due to perform at this year's EMAs Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The MTV EMAs have been cancelled due to security concerns over the "volatility of world events", organisers have confirmed.

It comes as conflict in the Middle East intensifies in the wake of the Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

France has also been on high alert after a school teacher was murdered in Arras, while on Wednesday (18th October), six airports across France were evacuated following security attacks.

MTV’s parent company Paramount said in a statement: "Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

Have the MTV EMAs been postponed and when will they take place?

The 2023 MTV EMAs haven't been postponed.

Instead, they’ve been cancelled altogether due to security concerns.

Whilst the show won’t go ahead, voting will resume and the nominated artists will still receive their awards later in 2023.

The event now won't take place until November 2024.

