The Italian singer had to perform without his mentor Mel B who was too unwell to attend the show and host Dermot O'Leary said she was "absolutely gutted" to be absent.

It is not yet known whether the former Spice Girl will be fit for this evening's final, but reports that she is in a high dependency unit in hospital suggest it's unlikely.

Advertisement

Many X Factor viewers expressed their disappointment at Mel B's absence last night as Fleur East and Ben Haenow sang their way into the final.

More like this