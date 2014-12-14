More doubts about whether Mel B will make tonight's X Factor final
With the former Spice Girl reportedly in hospital, Tulisa Contostavlos may step in again this evening
The winner of The X Factor will be crowned tonight – and Tulisa Contostavlos may once again replace Mel B on the judging panel.
Contestants Fleur East and Ben Haenow will battle it out for victory after pug-loving Andrea Faustini was voted out last night despite impressing viewers and judges each week.
The Italian singer had to perform without his mentor Mel B who was too unwell to attend the show and host Dermot O'Leary said she was "absolutely gutted" to be absent.
It is not yet known whether the former Spice Girl will be fit for this evening's final, but reports that she is in a high dependency unit in hospital suggest it's unlikely.
Many X Factor viewers expressed their disappointment at Mel B's absence last night as Fleur East and Ben Haenow sang their way into the final.
mel b brings an entertainment value that's missing tonight
— bailey (@britneyspunks) December 13, 2014