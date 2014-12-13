But this year she came back as a solo artist, ready to rock it on her own. Fleur cruised through her original audition and onto the arena, without too much ceremony (but a whole lot of abs to make us all jealous).

Fleur effortlessly scooped a seat at Bootcamp with this performance of M.I.A’s Paper Planes

http://www.youtube.com/v/DzDG44Jmfow&hl=en&fs=1

But it was Judges’ Houses that saw Fleur East show everyone what she was made of. This performance of Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang blasted everyone else out of the water:

http://www.youtube.com/v/u_hFscWzP20&hl=en&fs=1

And despite Mel B stirring up a bit of trouble, suggesting Fleur was “cheating” with her overpowering backing vocals, the 27-year-old has dazzled as a ready-made chart star.

Here she is stunning with a rendition of Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass:

http://www.youtube.com/v/g2qeV2p524c&hl=en&fs=1

But of course, it's Fleur's performance of that previously unknown Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars track Uptown Funk that blasted her from contestant to iTunes-topping star:

http://www.youtube.com/v/ofxiA48Ex0w&hl=en&fs=1

Can Fleur win it this weekend? Tune in Saturday (8:30pm) and Sunday (8:00pm) on ITV

http://www.youtube.com/v/N9Wq7B_VV_U&hl=en&fs=1