Here he is wowing in his first audition singing Bill Wither’s Ain’t No Sunshine:

Next it was onto the arena auditions for Ben who quite fittingly sang The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses. Indeed, it seemed Wild Horses would be needed to keep him away from the next round.

At Boot Camp for the Six Chair Challenge, Ben was the second person to take a seat after his performance of Eagles' Hotel California and sat pretty for the rest of the day.

Off on a swanky trip to Simon Cowell’s LA pad for Judges’ Houses, Ben showed just how confident he was by singing The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends. If Cowell wasn’t wearing glasses we’d probably have seen those pound signs.

Even though his own mentor Simon Cowell has admitted when Ben’s made the wrong song choice, he’s had a pretty smooth ride comments-wise. There's not been a whisper of a sing-off performance and this rendition of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy oozes chart-topping confidence.

In the semi-finals Ben even braved the cold car park to kick off his version of The Eagles' Please Come Home for Christmas.

Now he's got his eye on the prize as he makes his bid for the winner's title this weekend.

See The X Factor final Saturday (8:30pm) and Sunday (8:00pm) on ITV