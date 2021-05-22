Moldova’s Natalia Gordienko drops her mic during live Eurovision 2021 final performance

The Eurovision 2021 final was running entirely smoothly until one minor slip-up from Moldova‘s entry Natalia Gordienko.

Natalia took to the stage just after 9pm, an hour into tonight’s nearly four-hour show, and was impressing with her moves and sparkly silver outfit when tragedy (well, not really) struck and her microphone slipped from her hands.

A quick-thinking dancer was on the ball, instantly dropping to the floor to pick it back up for her, but she beat him to it.

The error was almost imperceptible thanks to her reflexes and professionalism but a couple of viewers spied the hiccup nonetheless.

Whoops, so Natalia just dropped her microphone. Still a disappointment, but she did better than in the semi! And her long note was supposedly the longest in #Eurovision history? So congrats #Moldova, I guess? — Victoria Bachman (@PrimroseFrost) May 22, 2021

Despite the unintentional mic drop, Natalia’s performance also featured the longest note in the Eurovision Song Contest’s history. Considering the beloved contest goes all the way back to the ’50s, that’s saying something.

And, in case you’re wondering, it was a live performance.

The Moldovan singer was not the only one to make Eurovision history. Israel‘s Eden Alene also performed the highest note the competition has ever seen.

Tonight’s ceremony has also provided some interesting wardrobe choices. Cyprus and Albania’s Eurovision entries showed up wearing the same outfit, which was also mirrored by Malta and Natalia herself. But we can’t blame them – they all looked amazing in their sparkly fringed silver dresses.

Missed the almost imperceptible misstep? Check out our live Eurovision blog for the full breakdown of the final as it happened.

