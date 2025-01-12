She is paired with Mark Hanretty, a Scottish former competitive ice dancer, who has appeared on the ITV series since 2011.

So, what is there to know about Michaela Strachan ahead of her Dancing on Ice debut? Read on to find out more.

Who is Michaela Strachan?

Michaela Strachan and Mark Hanretty. ITV

Age: 58

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @strachan.michaela

Dance partner: Mark Hanretty

Michaela Strachan is a TV presenter best known for her work on wildlife series like Springwatch and The Really Wild Show.

However, Strachan began her career as a presenter in the '80s, appearing on the likes of Good Morning Britain, Wide Awake Club and Music Box.

She was a regular presenter on Countryfile until 2009, and has since gone on to present shows like The Great Penguin Rescue, Orangutan Diary and Digging for Treasure: Tonight.

What has Michaela Strachan said about joining Dancing on Ice 2025?

Michaela Strachan. ITV

Michaela Strachan is "a show girl at heart", and is looking forward to the challenge that Dancing on Ice brings.

"I love a challenge and I enjoy fitness, so to focus on something that will enable me to get fitter really appeals to me," she said of why she joined this year's line-up, adding, "I love the creative side of dancing, I trained in musical theatre a very long time ago.

"I really enjoy performing, so to be able to go back to that, which is something I’ve not been able to do for a very long time, really excites me."

When it comes to the series, Michaela is looking forward mostly to the "performance side of things".

"I think think the creative element of the show is what I’ll enjoy most, and the fact that you’re given a piece of music and then have to create a routine to accompany it excites me," she said in an interview with ITV.

She added: "I'm also looking forward to learning a new skill and being part of a team. I don’t think I’ll view the other celebrities as competitors, as I’m one of those people who competes against themself."

Dancing on Ice begins on Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

