Men dressed “head to toe” in black attacked McIntyre before speeding away on a motorbike, a witness told The Sun. The comedian was later seen comforting his children who arrived soon after the theft.

McIntyre’s agent said: “Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers. He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to reports of a robbery.

More like this

"Officers attended. The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police.”

Advertisement

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge and stand-up comedian is currently in the middle of his Big World Tour.