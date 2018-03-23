Months of planning went into organising the sketch with the help of Murray’s team and family.

The tennis player, who was in training and staying at St George’s Park, greeted McIntyre with a string of expletives before bursting into laughter.

Watch the rude awakening below…

More like this

Murray has since said of the surprise: "When I went to sleep, Michael McIntyre was the last person I expected to see at the foot of my bed in the middle of the night!

“Once I got over the initial shock and managed to wake up, I had fun and it is great that it will help to raise money for such a good cause.”

McIntyre added: "The minute the idea was mentioned I knew we had to make this happen. Probably the most challenging Midnight Gameshow we've done yet but it was so worth it.

“Thankfully Andy saw the funny side and he was a great sport throughout. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Advertisement

The full sketch will be shown as part of Sport Relief on Friday 23rd March at 7pm on BBC1.