But the 2018 televised event is markedly less life-threatening, and sees a whole night of entertainment, music and comedy on BBC1.

Here's what we can expect from Sport Relief 2018:

When is Sport Relief on TV?

Sport Relief will air on BBC1 on Friday 23rd March from 7pm to 10pm and from 10.35pm to 1am. BBC2 will air A Question of Sport Relief between 10pm and 10.40pm.

Who is presenting Sport Relief?

Gary Lineker, Davina McCall and Ore Oduba will be hosting Sport Relief this year, with Paddy McGuinness, Claudia Winkleman and Freddie Flintoff also taking on presenting duties throughout the loooong night.

Who's in the Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special?

Football stars Alex Scott, Chris Kamara and David Ginola will be taking to the ballroom for a one-off footie-themed special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Their celebrity partners will be Pasha Kovalev, Anya Garnis and Karen Clifton, while the Strictly judges will be a little depleted with just Craig Revel Howood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli behind the judges' desk.

Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly Sport Relief special.

Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief 2018

Who's doing Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief?

Yep, it's back! From 2002 to 2008, Celebrity Boxing was a staple of Sport Relief that has been gone – in our opinion – for far too long.

Six celebrities will be getting into the ring to fight: Made in Chelsea and The Jump's Spencer Matthews faces former footballer and I'm a Celebrity star Wayne Bridge:

Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief (BBC)

While The Saturdays' Vanessa White takes on S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt:

Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief (BBC)

And lastly one-time Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton will be going up against ex-Love Island star Camilla Thurlow:

Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief (BBC)

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief.

What is The Clash of the Channels Boat Race for Sport Relief?

Another one of the night's highlights is set to be an epic boat race between the BBC and ITV.

Sport Relief ITV vs BBC Celebrity Rowing (BBC)

With help from Steve Redgrave, James Cracknell and Helen Glover celebrities including BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins will be going head-to-head on the water.

Here's everything you need to know about the The Clash of the Channels Boat Race for Sport Relief.

What sketches are there?

John Bishop on Sport Relief 2018 (BBC)

Comedian John Bishop will be evoking memories of James Corden's Smithy sketch from Comic Relief 2009 as he sets out on a mission to help England win the World Cup, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier and Jesse Lingard - as well as Jonny Wilkinson and Sir Geoff Hurst.

Plus Rob Brydon will also be starring in a sketch with the cast of upcoming film Swimming with Men.

What is A Question of Sport Relief?

Sue Barker (who else?) in the chair at the helm for a special edition of the BBC sports quiz.

A Question of Sport Relief 2018 (BBC)

She's being joined by Frank Skinner, Ed Balls and Paddy McGuinness who are taking on Matt Dawson, Phil Tufnell and Denise Lewis.

And - of course - Ed can't resist the chance to show off his ball skills.

A Question of Sport Relief 2018 (BBC)

What else is happening?

There will be a special edition of Pop Star Penalties, while Robbie Savage will be hosting '5-Live-a-side' – an all-star five a-side football match that is set to run for 12 hours. Plus there will be musical performances from Kylie Minogue, Meghan Trainor, Big Shaq, Rae Morris and Snow Patrol.

Plus, magician Ben Hanlin will be hoping to impress attendees at the Sports Personality of the Year awards including Harry Kane, Paula Radcliffe, Anthony Joshua and Michael Johnson.

Where is Sport Relief being filmed?

For the very first time, the live show is coming live from Salford.

Sport Relief airs Friday 23rd March from 7pm on BBC1