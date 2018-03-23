The Clash of the Channels Boat Race for Sport Relief will see (amongst others) BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker facing off against Charlotte Hawkins from Good Morning Britain. We get the feeling Piers Morgan will have something to say about this...

The BBC team is as follows: Dan Walker (BBC Breakfast), Sara Cox (Radio 2 DJ), Rory Reid (Top Gear), Sophie Raworth (BBC newsreader), Dev Griffin (Radio 1 DJ) and Ellie Harrison (Countryfile)

Meanwhile the ITV team is made up of: Charlotte Hawkins (Good Morning Britain), Nicola Thorp (Coronation Street), Jake Canuso (Benidorm), Ferne McCann (The Only Way is Essex), Chris Bisson (Emmerdale) and Chris Hughes (Love Island)

The celebrities have been training for eight weeks for the 1,200m-long race, and Sir Steve Redgrave has been giving his expert advice to both teams as they prepare for the race at Salford Quays. James Cracknell has been coaching the BBC team, while Olympic champion Helen Glover has been on hand helping ITV's team.

Steve Redgrave said, "Training for such a synchronised team sport like rowing is going to be a huge challenge for all of them. They’ll need explosive energy, stamina and a great sense of timing, so anything could happen!

"Both teams have got world-class captains to lead them to the finish line. It’s going to be a fantastic effort with some good old-fashioned rivalry thrown in. I can’t wait to see who wins."

Clash of the Channels Boat Race: BBC vs ITV will air during Sport Relief on Friday 23rd March on BBC1