Meet X Factor's The First Kings
Five-piece band stun the judges with huge staging for opening X Factor audition - get to know the band
We'd already heard that this year's X Factor acts had upped their game with backing dancers, VT packages and the like and tonight we got our first full taste of it thanks to The First Kings.
The five-piece boy band put on a performance worthy of a fully-fledged tour, with an opening video and group of sassy backing dancers. They even gave last year's runner-up Fleur East a run for her money with their performance of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's smash-hit track Uptown Funk, which saw her bag chart success.
The group - Aaron 25, Cardan 21, Josh 21, Yohemy 25, and Calum 23 - put their own money into the set up and edited the video footage themselves. Here's a peek at it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XB1o_2oNNYE
And a taste of their vocals:
More like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vL_4fT4lEQw
The X Factor continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV