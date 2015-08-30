We'd already heard that this year's X Factor acts had upped their game with backing dancers, VT packages and the like and tonight we got our first full taste of it thanks to The First Kings.

Advertisement

The five-piece boy band put on a performance worthy of a fully-fledged tour, with an opening video and group of sassy backing dancers. They even gave last year's runner-up Fleur East a run for her money with their performance of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's smash-hit track Uptown Funk, which saw her bag chart success.