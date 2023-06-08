The former TOWIE star - who moved to the US in 2017 for three years to present entertainment news programme EXTRA - is joining forces with his dad Mark Snr and brother Josh to bring us A Wright Family Holiday.

Mark Wright has been a staple on our screens since 2010 - but now he's back with a very different kind of TV show.

Launching on BBC One and iPlayer, the travel show will see the trio visit some of the UK’s most beautiful hotspots, as they will go head-to-head in activities such as coasteering in Newquay, go-karting in Llandudno, kite-surfing in County Down and downhill biking in the Scottish Highlands.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for this. At this stage in my life, I want to do things that I really want to do and love,” Mark previously revealed.

“I’m getting to travel the country, see places I would never normally have seen, take on adrenaline experiences, challenge myself - what I love to do most - and do all of this with two of my favourite people on earth.

“My two best mates: the bro and my dad. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started. It’s gonna be one hell of a ride.”

But just who are Mark’s brother and father? Read on to find out.

Who is Mark Wright’s brother and dad?

Mark’s brother - Josh Wright

Josh Wright

Age: 33

Job: Professional footballer

Instagram: @joshwright4444

Twitter: @Joshwright4

As well as previously appearing on TOWIE alongside his brother, Josh is a professional footballer who currently plays for Ebbsfleet United. His past clubs include Millwall, Southend United and Bradford City.

Away from the pitch, Josh is a father to sons Joshua, one, and Dustin, three months, who he cares for with his fiancée Hollie Kane.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mark’s dad - Mark Wright Snr

Mark Wright Snr.

Age: 66

Job: Businessman

Instagram: @bigmarkwright

Twitter: @BigMarkWright_

Mark Senior has had several businesses in the past, including a car dealership in the 1990s.

He married Mark’s mum, Carol, in 1983, and, as well as Mark and Josh, the couple are parents to fellow TOWIE star Jessica, 37, and youngest daughter Natalya, 22.

A Wright Family Holiday will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.