Now in season 30, a lot has happened on the ITVBe show, and we've seen many cast members leave and new ones join.

It's hard to forget the good ol' days on The Only Way Is Essex when then-club promoter Mark Wright was getting up to his shenanigans with the ladies, and beautician Amy Childs was trying out her newest treatment, aka Vajazzles, on her pal Sam Faiers, as her cousin Harry Derbridge watched on in stitches of laughter.

But, that hasn't stopped the original cast from reminiscing about the old days.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new season, Harry revealed who he'd like to see make a comeback on the show, and it's none other than the GC herself, Gemma Collins, and original TOWIE playboy, Mark.

"It's got to be the GC," he said. "Obviously Gemma's a really good friend of mine, I spend a lot of time with Gemma, and I think one day she might make a return. You never know."

Asked whether we'll be seeing any OGs on season 30, he added: "No one has returned for the 30th season apart from the confirmed cast who went to the Dominican Republic. So unfortunately, no returns of Mark Wright just yet!

Gemma Collins Getty Images

"I would love for TOWIE to do just one episode where they put the people from Day One back on it. We done the 10-year reunion and not everyone did it. There was Sam and Billie [Faiers], Jess and Carol [Wright], and Lydia [Bright], so there were a few. Maybe we'll have a 20-year anniversary."

On the future of the show and whether he's thought of leaving, Harry said: "I think over the years everyone's really wanted me and Amy to get our own show, but we've always just loved TOWIE. TOWIE for me and Amy is where it all started.

"Without it, I mean I'd probably be a dancer on a cruise ship and Amy would be doing massages in a salon, so we would be living normal lives. So, we always remember it and always appreciate where we came from and how it all started, which is why we both still do it today.

"I reckon TOWIE will go on for at least another 10 years. By then we'll all be old. I'll be about 40, so I don't think I'll still be on it, but I reckon it will keep evolving. It could be just a like a soap that continues to go on. People will come in and people will leave."

The Only Way Is Essex returns on Sunday 21st August at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.

