It seems the Breakfast presenter had accidentally started playing an episode of audio from her phone after she and co-host Dan Walker had finished interviewing Justice Secretary David Gauke.

As the cameras cut back to the pair, Minchin realised it was her phone playing the podcast at full volume.

“Goodness me,” she said. “That is so embarrassing. How have I done that? I will literally have to walk off set.”

The incident seemed to tickle co-host Walker, with the 42-year-old laughing as Minchin panicked. “That’s Louise’s new podcast playing,” he joked. “She’s walking off.”

The brief interruption saw a red-faced Minchin quickly return and apologise for the mishap.

“I’m really properly embarrassed! I really do profusely apologise. How have I done that? I genuinely have no idea what I did,” she said.

A sarcastic Walker replied, “It was your phone and you pressed play. Did you sit on it?”

After the incident, Minchin tweeted to her 150,000 followers, “Oh my gosh! My phone is out of control. Apologies I think a banning order might be in order.”

The accident happened just one day after Minchin launched her own podcast.

Titled The TriPod, the series, which launched on BBC Radio Manchester, is based around Minchin’s love of sport as a triathlete.

When one cheeky follower asked whether her podcast playing was a “shameless plug”, she joked: “I couldn’t have timed it better if I had actually tried to.

“…My phone now has a lifetime ban!”

Walker jokingly added, “I love the fact Louise was so embarrassed by her phone playing a podcast live on telly that, rather than turn it down, she just walked off the set. She has no idea how she did it.”