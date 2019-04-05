Good catch! BBC Breakfast weather presenter Matt Taylor moves fast to avert disaster during live broadcast
Strong winds played havoc with Friday morning’s weather report
Weather reports have always been ripe territory for mishaps and bloopers – and BBC Breakfast served up another gem on Friday morning when presenter Matt Taylor was almost wiped out by a falling piece of equipment.
As Taylor was delivering a live broadcast from Greenwich in London, a strong gust of wind blew the light monitor into view, almost taking out the weatherman in the process.
With cat-like reactions, Taylor whipped his hand out to prevent disaster. “Whoops, sorry. The light’s falling down, little bit breezy up here!” he exclaimed.
A true professional, Taylor then continued to report the weather.
“Matt I’m so impressed,” said BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty. “Even more impressed by you! Your ability to give us the forecast and stave off falling huge lights.”
“Yes! Yes,” Matt replied. “Nearly took me out didn’t it? It’ll have to try again.”
As Muchetty’s co-host Charlie Stayt pointed out, it was a “lightning fast reaction” from the weatherman.