With cat-like reactions, Taylor whipped his hand out to prevent disaster. “Whoops, sorry. The light’s falling down, little bit breezy up here!” he exclaimed.

A true professional, Taylor then continued to report the weather.

“Matt I’m so impressed,” said BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty. “Even more impressed by you! Your ability to give us the forecast and stave off falling huge lights.”

“Yes! Yes,” Matt replied. “Nearly took me out didn’t it? It’ll have to try again.”

As Muchetty’s co-host Charlie Stayt pointed out, it was a “lightning fast reaction” from the weatherman.