How to watch BAFTA-winning Life & Rhymes

Sky took home a number of BAFTAs during last night’s 2021 ceremony, including a surprising win for the little-known Life & Rhymes, which topped the Best Entertainment Series category.

The Sky Arts show, hosted by British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, beat out the likes of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer for the coveted award with its four-part celebration of spoken-word performance – but what is Life & Rhymes exactly?

If you’re hoping to catch up with the BAFTA-winning series which showcases emerging talent, here’s how you can watch Life & Rhymes, what it’s about and who stars in the show.

How to watch Life & Rhymes

You can watch the full series of Life & Rhymes on catch-up with a Sky TV subscription, either on your TV or the SkyGo desktop or mobile app.

Similarly, those subscribed to NOW can also watch the series, or look out for repeats on the Sky Arts, which is a free-to-air channel.

What is Life & Rhymes about?

Life & Rhymes is a four-part series from Sky Arts which sees a set of new poets perform their own work over the course of each 26-minute episode. Hosted by Professor Benjamin Zephaniah, the series explores topics such as racism, gender, sexuality and mental health through the medium of spoken word.

As well as performance from Zephaniah himself, each episode features an open mic section where a group of randomly selected audience members have one-minute to share their own spoken-word poetry.

The series was filmed during lockdown with a socially distanced audience in South London’s Battersea Park.

Life & Rhymes host

Life & Rhymes is hosted by Benjamin Zephaniah, a writer, dub poet and activist. The recipient of the BBC Young Playwright’s Award and a place on The Times’ list of Britain’s top 50 post-war writers, Zephaniah is well-versed in the world of poetry and spoken-word.

Zephaniah has published 14 poetry books, five novels, seven plays and seven albums, however many will know him best as Jeremiah Jesus in BBC One period crime drama Peaky Blinders.

Life & Rhymes series 1 is available to watch on Sky TV. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.