League of Fandoms March 2017 Fixtures List
It's time for March madness
The League of Fandoms returns for a 12 month long battle in 2017 - here's what's happening in March.
What is the League of Fandoms?
March Madness
After a very busy January and February we decided our teams deserved a bit of a break in March, but now it's time to get back in the game with an intense week of Fandom fun.
Fandom Banner Challenge - Tuesday March 28th
You sent us so many wonderful banners that it was difficult to choose just a few final round nominees. Three banners have been selected for each Fandom and now it's up to you to choose which one should represent your team.
Every Fandom who submitted a banner automatically earned three points for their team, and the winning fandom banner with the most votes will earn three bonus points too.
Polls will open at 1pm (BST) on March 28th and you've got until 3pm (BST) on Thursday March 30th to cast your votes.
Head to Head Match #3
Thursday March 30th
4pm BST to 5.30pm BST
Home Fires v Star Trek
Banished v Twin Peaks
Versailles v The Walking Dead
The Musketeers v Merlin
Outlander v Hannibal
The X-Files v Poldark
And, as always, bonus points will be awarded for inventive campaigning on Twitter and Facebook, so don't be afraid to have some fun!