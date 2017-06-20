How does it work?

From January to December 2017 the biggest fandoms on the internet will complete a series of tasks to win points for their teams.

From Twitter and Facebook missions to good old-fashioned 90 minute head-to-head League of Fandoms matches (plus a few surprises along the way), there'll be plenty of opportunities to show your support for your fandom and get points on the board for your team.

Plus, there'll be bonus points to be scooped up along the way for the fans who show they know how to play with the League of Fandoms spirit! We'll be keeping an eye out for the best gifs, strong team spirit and of course a bit of friendly banter between the fandoms.

There'll be a brief summer hiatus from June to July to facilitate our annual Champion tournament, and the League will resume in August.

More like this

At the end of the year (in December) we'll tot up the points and crown the first ever Radio Times Fandom of the Year.

How do I play?

It's simple really - head on over to the fixtures list to find out what tasks have been set for your team. From there you can rally the troops and get your friends playing too.

Advertisement

Where can I keep track of how my team is doing?

The League of Fandoms 2017 table will be updated at the end of each task here.