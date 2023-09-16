Williams previously said he plans to represent his community through his costume choices on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Ahead of his appearance on the talent show, it was reported Williams is set to make history as the first male contestant to wear a dress on the dance floor, as well as a suit - something he has opened up about.

"As long as it's fabulous, as long as it's me, as long as it's authentic to what I would represent anyway. The team have been so good," Williams told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Layton Williams as Stephen in Bad Education.

As well as his costume choices, Williams has revealed some of his song submissions and honestly, we are all in for a treat when Williams steps onto the dance floor each weekend.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Layton Williams revealed he had submitted "the gayest girl pop playlist you have ever heard in your life".

He continued: "Like just Queen after Queen and icon, but hopefully they do pick a couple of songs that I have chosen but also I do trust that they know what they're doing. When it comes to the decisions, the producers and the team, they know what they're doing."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

